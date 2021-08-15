Teays Valley Fire Department encourages local businesses to join ‘Knox Box Program’

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Teays Valley Fire Department is encouraging local businesses to invest in a Knox Box, a mounted box designed to hold keys and access cards.

Firefighters can unlock the box with a key, giving them access to the business in an emergency after-hours. Instead of breaking through a door, they can easily unlock it, saving time and energy.

“Commercial doors are stronger than residential doors so this can definitely prevent an injury and also saves energy,” firefighter Jaden Long said.

It doesn’t just protect the firefighters from injuries, it can protect the business during a fire.

“It will prevent us from doing thousands of dollars worth of damage and it also prevents fire grown, having to force open a door,” Long said.

The department has a master key that can unlock any box in their district. Firefighter and EMT Wes Amores say that the key is always in a secure location.

“It never comes out unless we have a call and it stays here 24/7,” he said.

Other fire departments in the area have adopted the program. Amores says most businesses in their districts have a box installed and encourages those that don’t to invest in one.

“Forcing a door in on a commercial building, you’re looking at three to $5,000 worth of damage if we have to get in there,” he said. “It’s really beneficial for any business.”

Businesses can order their box online. Once it is installed, the fire department will check to see if their key works.