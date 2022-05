TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Local firefighters rescued a brood of ducklings earlier today.

In a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, they say they rescued the ducks from a storm drain on Great Teays Boulevard.

Teays Valley firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain (Photo Courtesy: Teays Valley Fire Department)

Crews say 11 ducklings were in the storm drain and the mother was nearby.

All ducklings were rescued safely and were reunited with their mother.