Technology grant to help non profits better serve community

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — Two non-profits have received a big boost in their funds to help the less fortunate in the area.

‘Harvest for the Hungry’ and ‘Backpack Buddies’ recently received a $6,000 and $10,000 dollar grant respectively from the Pallottine Foundation. ‘Backpack Buddies’ will be using their funds to invest in computers and a website.

“We get systems!,” said program coordinator Jodie Hunt. “We don’t have any computers, we don’t have any software, we don’t have any office. Everything we do is by paper and pencil.”

‘Harvest for the Hungry’ will use their funds to upgrade their current computer systems. Those upgrades will help the organization serve clients more efficiently, and will also be user friendly by providing clients with larger fonts as most of their clients are elderly.

“You see that we process a lot of people through here, in a short period of time, considering that each order is put together specifically for the family size and the makeups,” said Diane Porter, director of ‘Harvest for the Hungry.’

‘Backpack Buddies’ serves 350 kids in 15 schools every week in Lawrence County, while ‘Harvest for the Hungry’ serves 550 families every month. Officials say unfortunately, the grant money could not be used toward food items, which both organizations currently need, especially as Thanksgiving nears.

The are in need of: