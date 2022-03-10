POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A 19-year-old is facing wanton endangerment charges in Mason County.

According to Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, on Kanawha Street. Officers say a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

According to Veith, the woman was injured in her face and chest, but was only shot once. He says the bullet trajectory hit the woman’s face and then traveled to her chest. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say the victim’s statement as well as the suspect’s correlate that the shooting was allegedly accidental. According to the Point Pleasant Police Department, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old James Franklin Will, IV, was in possession of the gun when it accidentally discharged, striking his step-grandmother.

Will is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond. Veith says the investigation is ongoing.