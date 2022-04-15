WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Wood County teenager is now facing spending the rest of her life behind bars.

19-year-old Madison Wine has been convicted on a number of charges including first-degree murder and arson after she was found guilty for setting fire to a home that left two of her family members dead. She was tried as an adult in the case, according to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident in May 2019 in Wood County, when the then-16-year-old set fire to a home, killing Robert and Charolette Taylor, her adoptive parents. Authorities say the fire also severely injured a 6-year-old.

Wine was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree arson and one count of animal cruelty.

Wine’s sentencing is set for June 27, 2022.