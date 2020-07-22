Teen dies in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A teenager has died after a vehicle crash in Huntington.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says just after midnight Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Caleb Potter, 18, was driving a Tacoma pickup in the 3800 block of Eighth Street Road. He says the truck crashed when the driver allegedly lost control.

A 17-year-old male, riding in the bed of the truck at the time was thrown out, according to the sheriff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zerkle says Potter was seriously injured and is in ICU at a Huntington hospital. Two adult passengers riding in the cab of the pickup were not injured. According to the sheriff, alleged DUI is suspected, pending testing results.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

