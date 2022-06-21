ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK)—A teen has been indicted in the case of an Elkview quadruple murder by the Kanawha County Grand Jury.

Gavin Smith was transferred to adult status in a case where he is accused of killing his mother, stepfather and two brothers. He was 16 at the time.

The bodies of four people, two adults, and two children were found inside a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview on Dec. 13, 2020. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, autopsies revealed that the family had been shot with a firearm.

Deputies later identified the victims as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, all of Elkview.

Last year, Rebecca Walker, who was 17 at the time of the murders, pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of “accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.” She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September.

Smith was one of 35 indictments handed down by the Kanawha County Grand Jury on June 16, and he will next appear in court on June 28 at 9:00 a.m.