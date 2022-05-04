CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager.

The KCSO says Tamarlie D. Smith, 15, was last seen May 1, 2022 in the 5800 block of Church Drive in Rand. Smith is described as a Black female standing 5’7″ and weighing 135 with an athletic build. She has long, braided brown hair and piercings in both ears and on both sides of her nose.

Anyone with any information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.