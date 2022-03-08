ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – A teenager charged in the quadruple murder of four people in Elkview will be charged as an adult.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the first-degree murder charges against Gavin Smith, 17, are being transferred to adult status. Because the incident happened while Smith was 16, his identity was not previously disclosed.

The bodies of four people, two adults and two children, were found inside a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview on Dec. 13, 2020. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, autopsies revealed that the family had been shot with a firearm.

Deputies later identified the victims as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, all of Elkview.

Shortly after Smith’s arrest, the KSCO announced a second teenager had been arrested. Last year, Rebecca Walker, who was 17 at the time of the murders, pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of “accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.” She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September.