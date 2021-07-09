Teen pleads guilty as an adult in connection to December quadruple murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A teenager charged for her role in connection to the murders of four people in Elkview has pleaded guilty as an adult.

The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says Rebecca Walker, 17, pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of “accessory after the fact to first-degree murder” in the Dec. 13, 2020, murders of Daniel Dale Long, 37; Risa Mae Saunders, 39; Gage Ripley, 12; and Jameson Long, 3 at a home in Elkview.

Officials said after the murders autopsies showed each victim had been shot with a firearm. A 16-year-old male who has not been identified was taken into custody. Later that week, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford announced Walker had also been arrested in connection to the quadruple murder. She was initially not identified at the time of her arrest because she is a juvenile, but has now pleaded guilty to adult charges.

According to court documents, Walker is accused of allegedly harboring, concealing and assisting the 16-year-old suspect after the shooting deaths happened.

Walker faces two-and-a-half years in a state correctional facility for each count. The 16-year-old male still faces first-degree murder charges.