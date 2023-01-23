CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A teenager who shot and killed a man in St. Albans last year was resentenced for the crime as an adult in Kanawha County Court today, Jan. 23, 2023.

According to court records, Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Jan. 24, 2023, was resentenced today as an adult in the shooting death of 26-year-old Jimmy Keith last March. The court says Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Nelson to the maximum of 15 years in an adult prison.

Nelson had been breaking into cars when Keith confronted him last March in the west St. Albans area. The two got into an alleged argument that lead to shots fired. Nelson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in June 2022 and was initially sentenced in August 2022.