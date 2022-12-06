CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A teenager who admitted she helped hide her boyfriend after he allegedly murdered four members of his family.

According to Gavin Smith’s attorney, in December 2020, Smith killed his mother Risa Mae Saunders, 39; stepfather Daniel Dale Long, 37; 12-year-old Gage Ripley and 3-year-old Jameson Long in Elkview, West Virginia and then rode his bike to the home of his then-girlfriend Rebecca Walker.

Walker testified today that Smith admitted to the crimes while he was on the bike. A detective read some of the text messages between Smith and Walker in which he confessed and said he was crying.

Smith’s attorney claims the case is not a case of malice, but of a teenager who was abused by his stepfather, forbidden to leave the house and not able to access food in the home.

Today on the stand, Walker discussed what she knew about Smith’s plan and what she told him to do.

When questioned about how she had “encouraged” Smith, Walker stated: “I was, I was on the video chat with him and I, I didn’t tell him, but I was texting it to him on the video chat. I told him to hurry up and do it.”

Walker is serving a 10-year sentence for accessory to first-degree murder. When Smith’s grandfather discovered the bodies days after the murders, investigators found Smith hiding behind a dresser at Walker’s home.