UPDATE (9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6): Jackson County Schools has released a statement regarding the incident.

They say that Wednesday morning, school officials notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department of a report of a weapon in a student’s backpack while on a school bus.

They say that students were safely removed from the bus and that law enforcement gained possession of the firearm, magazine and ammunition. Deputies now have the student in custody, and they will conduct an investigation.

Jackson County Schools say that students are trained to report safety concerns to school officials or an adult.

“The training of see something, say something certainly has paid off today,” said Superintendent Blaine Hess. “We train and rely on our students and staff to be alert to potential safety threats. This situation is an example of that training working as intended. I appreciate the quick response of school administrators and our Sheriff’s Department to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

The release said that schools are operating normally at this time.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A 15-year-old student is in custody after a gun was found on a school bus in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a county elementary school after reports of a handgun on a school bus. Deputies secured the firearm, magazine, and ammunition.

