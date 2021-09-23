Teenager sentenced to 10 years for her involvement in 2020 Elkview murders

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A teenager who pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Back in July of 2021, 17-year-old Rebecca Walker pleaded guilty to these charges which stemmed from the December 13, 2020 murders of Daniel Dale Long, 37; Risa Mae Saunders, 39; Gage Ripley, 12; and Jameson Long, 3 at home in Elkview.

Officials said after the murders autopsies showed each victim had been shot with a firearm. A 16-year-old male who has not been identified was taken into custody. Later that week, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford announced Walker had also been arrested in connection to the quadruple murder. She was initially not identified at the time of her arrest because she is a juvenile, but she has now pleaded guilty to adult charges.

According to court documents, Walker is accused of allegedly harboring, concealing and assisting the 16-year-old suspect after the shooting deaths happened.

The 16-year-old male still faces first-degree murder charges.