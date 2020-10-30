Teenager shot twice, transported to hospital in serious condition

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A teenager is in the hospital in serious condition tonight after being shot twice.

The shooting took place on the 1400 block of Robinson Avenue in Portsmouth Thursday evening.

Portsmouth say the teenager is a 17-year-old boy, who was found shot twice and sent to Southern Ohio Medical Center. He is being taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital from there.

Officers say the victim is not cooperating with investigators at this point.

We’ll provide more information on this developing story as new details emerge.