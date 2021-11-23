Temporary restraining order against Huntington hospital workers will remain in effect until Dec. 10

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A temporary restraining order taken out by Cabell Huntington Hospital against SEIU union workers will remain in effect until a full evidentiary hearing set for December 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

In a status hearing on Tuesday, union lawyers argued against the validity of a temporary restraining order, and the judge urged both parties to negotiate outside of court in an attempt to reach an agreement before the evidentiary hearing.

During the hearing on December 10, union lawyers are expected to argue that the restraining order lacks clarity in its definition of what kind of demonstration interferes with traffic as well as bring up potential free speech issues contained in the order.

Due to the upcoming holidays, if the two parties do not reach an agreement after the December 10 hearing, they may have to wait until early January for further court appearances.