KANAWHA COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Days later, eastern Kanawha and Fayette Counties remain devastated by floods earlier this week. This left some community members without basic necessities.

At the Ken Ellis Memorial Park near Campbells Creek Road, this is just one of the piles of debris pulled out of the creek behind the park. Local volunteers, like joe cook, say they still have a long road ahead.

“Whenever we get back, I don’t think it will be that soon, hopefully, the folks in their homes are taken care of and when we get back, people will enjoy coming out again,” Cook says.

In Smithers, West Virginia, they’re now dealing with another water issue.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issued a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center, after rain washed away a portion of the sewage system, potentially placing raw sewage in the state’s water.

Since this advisory has been in effect, many people don’t have access to everyday necessities, like showering. However, if they do need to wash up, there is a place they can go.

At the Gateway Center, cleaning supplies, drinking water, and other necessities are available inside. Outside, a mobile shower and laundry unit has been set up, available for those who’ve spent the day cleaning up.

Local officials say these services will be available until they feel they’re no longer needed.