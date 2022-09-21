HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Tennessee man will spend the next 27 years behind bars on child pornography charges in the Mountain State.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Matthew Corban Hagy, 51, of Memphis, Tennessee was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, to 27 years and four months in prison with 15 years of supervised release on charges of production and possession of child pornography. The DOJ says he must also register as a sex offender.

Court documents say in May 24, 2022, a federal jury found Hagy guilty of one count of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The DOJ says evidence during the trial found that Hagy traveled to Putnam County, West Virginia, from Tennessee while he was caretaker for a man who was visiting family during the week of Christmas 2020. According to the DOJ, during that time, Hagy took nude photographs and a graphic video of a 5-year-old boy. Court records say that when authorities searched Hagy’s phone, they found more than 700 additional images and videos depicting child pornography.

According to the DOJ, Hagy gave a statement to police where he admitted to photographing the boy but “denied doing anything inappropriate.”

“This individual did unspeakable harm to a child, and the sentence imposed today reflects that and makes sure that Hagy cannot prey on anyone else for a very long time,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “This is an important example of excellent casework and coordination by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the South Charleston Police Department, and the United States Secret Service. I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Julie White and R. Gregory McVey for prosecuting the case.”