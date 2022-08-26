CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting his wife in the head was found guilty by a jury.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler says that 42-year-old Anthony Morgan, of South Charleston, was found guilty of six felony offenses.

Morgan was charged with malicious wounding in November of 2021 after South Charleston Police found his wife lying in a parking lot in a pool of her own blood. A criminal complaint said that their infant child was found in a car seat nearby.

During the trial, Morgan’s wife testified that he shot her on two separate occasions, both while she was pregnant with his children.

Sitler says that Morgan is a third-offense recidivist, and he will face a possible life sentence when he next appears in court on Sept. 12.