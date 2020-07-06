Testing appointments booking quickly following the holiday weekend

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — There’s a surge of people wanting COVID-19 tests after many traveled over the holiday weekend.

But, the question is whether it’s too soon to get your test.

According to health officials, you can get tested immediately after traveling. However, they suggest waiting four to five days because that’s when you show signs of symptoms and have more accurate results.

This, after 16 additional positive cases in Kanawha County over the weekend bringing the total number to 347 — and more than 215 new cases statewide from Saturday thru Monday morning.

“We are on high alert. That is a 4.6% increase in our cases. So, we’re very aware that the numbers are going up. We are cognizant of that so that’s why we’re increasing our testing capabilities.” Dr. Sherri Young, Health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

On Monday, the Health Department booked up on appointments quickly and the same is expected for Tuesday.

“We do see a community need there and we will try to expand those hours as much as possible as well so we can get more people in during that time,” Young said.

She urges those who traveled to get tested, if you’re going back to work.

More drive-thru testing events will take place at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Sports Complex.

