Testing child care workers before re-opening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today and tomorrow, for 12 hours each day, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing in their parking lot.

The focus this weekend – child care workers.

This coming week begins “phase two” of the Governor’s plan to re-open the Mountain State, and this phase includes the re-opening of daycare.

“Parents probably need that to feel a little more assured that the employees in daycare have been tested for the COVID virus,” said John Law, public information officer for KCHD.

“We sent our whole roster to the health department so they can check off each one as they accomplish it,” said Tonya Neal, director of Teays Valley Child Development Center.

You may remember the Saint Albans daycare from last Saturday’s story, when the West Virginia National Guard disinfected every room, after finding a COVID-positive case here.

“Obviously a lot of the things we implemented were effective,” Neal said.

The center was open for a month before being forced to close. While open, they were taking the extra safety precautions, guidelines set by the CDC.

“Several have gone and gotten tests done and all have been negative so far,” Neal said.

So far, not one positive COVID case among the employees here; creating some relief, just days before re-opening.

“I’ve noticed the Governor’s comments,” Neal said. “If you have alternatives, that’s great. And if you don’t, that’s why we’re here. A lot of people still need assistance and that care so we’re just excited to be apart of that.”

Testing child care employees.

“We want to test the majority of them, which is why we’re working 12 hours on Saturday and 12 hours on Sunday to facilitate that,” Law said.

Another step towards re-opening the state and getting back to normal.

The site is open Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

