KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Thanksgiving morning was a busy one at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association because of the sixth annual Furry Feast.

60 volunteers came together to give the shelter dogs a happy Thanksgiving. They were taken on a walk, had a picture taken and ate “muttloaf.”

“You can tell they have had such a good time. I think they are thankful to have all this fun and all this one-on-one attention they probably don’t get. Otherwise, I think it’s a very happy day for them and the number one thing I think they would say would be, ‘yum!’,” said Sarah Tolley with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

The shelter says it is a great way to remember shelter animals still need to be remembered throughout the holidays.