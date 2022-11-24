CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Are you cooking a turkey for the first time?

Well, way back in 1987 a young reporter named Mark Curtis was assigned to do a story on how to cook a turkey, for his then station WEAR-TV3 in Pensacola, Florida. You may know him as our very own chief political reporter and Inside West Virginia Politics anchor.

The story has traveled with Mark throughout his career, airing almost every year on Thanksgiving Day, including here at WOWK-TV 13 News in Charleston, West Virginia!

And, by the way while the number for Butterball hotline Mark mentions in his package no longer works, Good Day at 4 Anchor Merrily McAuliffe did some research and found one that is! Yes, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line still exists! They’re even available by text or online chat now!

The Turkey Talkline is a toll-free number that helps callers nation wide. It started in 1981 to help confused cooks with all things turkey – from buying the bird to fixing the leftovers – to make sure the big feast is a success!

Last year, Butterball Turkey Talkline staffers said they answered 1uestions from approximately 127,000 callers!

We hope you enjoy this Thanksgiving tradition! From all of us here at WOWK, we hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving!