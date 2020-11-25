Thanksgiving turkey giveaway demonstrates the spirit of local generosity

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — This November has certainly become the season of giving; from community centers to businesses to individuals, it seems everyone is trying to do some good for their neighbors through the holidays.
In Huntington, one person and his business are doing just that in a generous way.
In a parking lot off of Fifth Avenue, a display of the positive impact one person can have on their community was underway.
In fact, it was 200 turkeys and hams worth of holiday goodwill and cheer, spread for free.
“We’re doing a free turkey giveaway for needy people. 2020 has been a hard year for a lot of families, a lot of people lost their jobs. We were fortunate to continue and work and we like to give back to the community.”JP Keshavarzian, owner of 1st Executive Construction
JP Keshavarzian bought 160 turkeys and 40 hams from the S.S. Logan Meatpacking Company—another local Jewel City business—from his own pocket, and gave them away for free.
It was his way of helping during a year that has been unkind to so many.
“It just came to my mind, just two days ago, and just made the decision and made a few calls and made it happen. I’m hoping it goes to the needy family, you know whoever needs it the most they can use it and have a good Thanksgiving and enjoy the holidays.”JP Keshavarzian, owner of 1st Executive Construction
The people who rolled through to pick up their own turkey or ham say they were surprised, but grateful about this pop-up turkey giveaway.
“I did not know anything about it, I just went by and saw the sign, thought I’d drop back by and find out what they were doing.Pam Adkins, Cabell County Resident
“Oh, I think it’s fantastic! Because there’s a lot of people that are out of work right now, of course everyone knows because of the virus and everything, and there’s a lot of people with a lot of need right now.”Christopher Alten, Cabell County Resident
They also said they were encouraged by this demonstration of community solidarity.
“Amazing. You don’t find that in our area so it’s really very very nice.”Pam Adkins, Cabell County Resident
