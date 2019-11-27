The 2019 Ashland Christmas Parade

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — It was a beautiful night in Ashland for the annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Thousands of people are drawn into this event every year. There were 140 groups in this parade and its the second largest parade in the state of Kentucky.

Even though the parade is over the party is still going on in Ashland, with their annual festival of lights. There are so many fun things to do for the holidays all over the tri-state and this was a perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

There was so much in the parade like this, you’ve got all the young people who are so excited about the float they put together, the holiday spirit, the old cars, the fire trucks, and just a lot of colorful displays out here in Ashland. This was the first of many parades the WOWK 13 News team hopes to see you on the parade route this season as well.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.