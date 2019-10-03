The 2019 Charleston Boulevard Rod Run & Doo Wop kicks off this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – For the 14th year in a row the Rod Run & Doo Wop returns, bringing people from all over the country to Charleston. Today kicked off the weekend long event with a parade through downtown followed by a car show at Cabelas. We stopped by to take a look at some of the classic cars, their owners, and their stories.

Kenneth and Shirley Litton brought their 1975 Chevy Corvette. Kenneth “Kid” Litton shows us a picture of their Corvette the same day they bought it. Shirley does all of exterior work on the car and says they never added any paint to the car, that’s how good of shape they kept it in through the years:

Jim and Rita Mullet from Beach City, Ohio brought their 1955 Ford F-100 pickup. They have been coming to the Rod Run & Doo Wop for the past 5 years:

Tom Romeo poses with his 1978 Thunderbird:

James Bond, (yes that’s his real name, he was born 2 years before the movie) from Uniontown, Pennsylvania showcases his 1995 Mazda Miata.





Hundley & Boggs top fuel dragster:

Ben Michael, who is the president of West Virginia’s British Car Club, gives us a tour on all of the features of his 1972 Triumph TR-6:

More photos from the car show at Cabelas:

The Rod Run and Doo Wop continues throughout the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday. Check out more what they are showcasing on their Facebook Page, and WOWK will have live coverage all weekend.

