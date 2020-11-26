The 72nd Commode Bowl – a little different, but same mission

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A parade held on Thanksgiving; but this is no ordinary parade.

The Commode Bowl is a backyard tackle football game that started 72 years ago on Thanksgiving Day.

And the tradition continued on this year, despite the pandemic.

“A lot of these people out here, their fathers, grandmothers and all have been part of this,” said Dave Wallace, one of the organizers. “So for us to be able to do this and keep it goin’… that’s respect to them.”

“So it’s tradition passed on through families; same families, different players,” said Kim Snodgrass, a longtime River Rat.

So why the name ‘Commode Bowl?’

“It got its name because this old man came to watch them play and he collected trash and stuff around the City of Dunbar, and he had an old commode on the back of his truck. So he sat on the commode outside the fence and watched the game,” said Jean Angle, a longtime Hillside Ram.

The Hillside Rams and River Rats had to compete on a baseball field this year because of COVID-19.

The Rams trying to snag their first win in a decade.

“The Rats, you know, ever since they started recruiting some of the semi-pro guys and all they kinda dominated the last 10 years,” said Wallace.

A football game running over the pandemic to put game number 72 in the record books.

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.