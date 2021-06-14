The American Duchess to visit Huntington this Thursday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess, known as one of the most elegant paddle wheelers on U.S. waters, will make its first visit to Huntington this year on Thursday, June 17.

The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will welcome the ship around 11 a.m.

Passengers on the boat will disembark for a guided tour around the City of Huntington and then visit Heritage Farm. Three buses traveling with the Duchess will transport the guests while the boat stays docked until its departure around 10 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come down to the river to greet our guests and then wave them off.

No tours of the boat are allowed.

The Duchess is a sister ship to The American Queen, which has made several stops in Huntington over recent years.

The Visitors Bureau called the American Duchess “a floating, intimate masterpiece.” The boat can carry up to 166 guests and features single-seating main dining and entertainment venues along with other features guests expect on other American Queen Steamboat Company cruises.

The boat was created in 1995 hull and completely reconstructed, according to the Visitor’s Bureau.

The Duchess began this trip today, Monday, June 14 in Pittsburgh. The trip is scheduled to end June 21 in Louisville, Kentucky.