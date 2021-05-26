The best cities to get a summer job

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Whether you’re a high school student looking for some extra spending money or a college student seeking a summer internship, now is the time to start looking for a summer job. But where should you start?

A study by WalletHub looked at several factors to compare 182 different American cities and find out which ones had the best opportunity for those seeking a job for the summer. The main factors the study focused on were the youth job market (availability of summer jobs, availability of internships, summer employment growth, unemployment rate, etc.) and social environment and affordability (age of the population, minimum wage, rental prices, etc.).

The city of Charleston, West Virginia had the fourth-best youth job market of all 182 other states and ranked 15th in social environment and affordability. This put the city at number eight on the list! Huntington was ranked at number 75.

Cincinnati, Ohio was ranked 45th on the list, Louisville, Kentucky was ranked 51st, and Knoxville, Tennessee came in at number 70. The top city on the list was Scottsdale, Arizona, and New York City ranked at the very bottom of the list at 182nd.

San Francisco was ranked at number 121, and that could be in large part because the city has the 5th-highest rental prices on the list.

Courtesy: WalletHub

11 cities in the state of Florida are scattered throughout the list, and three of them make up the top 5 cities with the highest availability of summer jobs.

Courtesy: WalletHub

Click here to read the study and view the full list.