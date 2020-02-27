The Big Bad Wolf on Trial: third-graders learn about the court system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Judicial Annex attracted a younger group than usual this morning.

Third-grade students from Overbrook Elementary took the Big Bad Wolf to a mock trial. Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom presided as the kids took matters into their own hands in the courtroom. Students played judge, jury, and other roles getting a first-hand look inside a courthouse for a positive reason.

“They’ve loved it! They’ve been really excited for days. They’re visiting the holding cell right now which is a little unnerving, but they said they don’t ever want to be in there so it encourages them to make good decisions,” Stephenie Haynes, a third-grade teacher at Overbrook Elementary, said. “And I think they’ve learned with hands-on, so its all different learning styles and it’s just a unique opportunity and we appreciate the community for letting us do something so unique.”

The mock trial stems from the students learning about government in the classroom.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories