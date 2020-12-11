The Charleston Christmas Crook: Real-life Grinch steals lights from house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Just like the classic tale, the Grinch who stole Christmas…

“Someone stole our lights…and I am like WHAT… and he said someone has stolen our lights,” said Charleston resident, Cindy Lawson.

On Wednesday night, thieves stole more than $400 worth of LED Christmas lights from the Lawson’s home in Charleston.

“For what reason…why would they steal our Christmas lights,” said Lawson.

Security footage shows what looks like four teenagers using wire cutters to steal the decorations.

“Not only was I frustrated. I was angered…If they needed lights if they rang the doorbell and asked, we would’ve given them lights,” said Lawson.

With damage left on their property, the Lawsons contacted the police who are conducting an investigation.

“My husband and I work hard to keep our place nice and enhance the community by putting out the Christmas lights so everyone can enjoy them.”

The Lawsons have lived here for almost 20 years, but they say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

So to combat the Christmas Scrooges the Lawsons have resorted to chaining ornaments, even furniture, to the house. A little extra work and a little extra security.

“We don’t want to allow this to steal our joy of the season…and the reason of the season,” said Lawson.