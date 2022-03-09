CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another store at the Charleston Town Center is closing its doors.

A sign on the storefront of The Children’s Place at the mall says the store will close in April 2022. Other signs say there is an inventory clearance going on.

The Children’s Place also has locations in Beckley, Parkersburg, and Morgantown.

The store is just one of many to close at the mall over the last few years.

Earlier this year a long time tenant Adam’s Hallmark closed at the mall. The family-owned franchise has other locations around the state including a location in the Shops at Trace fork on Corridor G.