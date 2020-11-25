The City of Dunbar mourns councilman

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The City of Dunbar announced the death of a city councilman Wednesday morning.

City officials say Everett Sullivan who served as a councilman for the city’s Ward 4 for three terms has passed away.

City officials remembered Sullivan on the city’s Facebook page, saying he would often be seen cracking jokes with the late Councilman Harold Craigo, and Councilman Gail Harper and that he will be greatly missed.