The first ever Navy Week kicks off in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A wreath-laying ceremony held at the Capitol on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, kicked off the first-ever Navy Week in West Virginia. The ceremony was a chance for the community to remember those who served our country.

Speakers at the ceremony included West Virginia Veteran’s Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams.

“We must never forget the sacrifices that have been made by those particularly recorded on the Veteran’s Memorial”, says Williams.

Many Gold Star Families were in attendance, including Barbara Ulbrich. Barbara is a West Virginia Gold Star Mother as well as a sister to a former Navy Seal in Vietnam.

“I’m proud of all them all and thank them for everything they’ve done for us and are doing for us”, says Ulbrich.

Although this is the first year of Navy Week, many hope it will not be the last. A series of events that will be held throughout the week are as follows:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2019 U.S. Fleet Forces Navy Band Performance as part of Brown Bag Concert Series | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Davis Park, Downtown Charleston

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019 U.S. Fleet Forces Navy Band Performance at the University of Charleston | 11:45 a.m.– 1 p.m. | University of Charleston lawn

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2019 Navy on the Levee | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Haddad Riverfront Park

See performances by the U.S. Navy Drill Team and the U.S. Fleet Forces Navy Band and interact with the Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians, sailors from the USS West Virginia, Navy History and Heritage Command, U.S. Naval Academy and sailors from USS Constitution

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2019 University of Charleston Football Game vs. Notre Dame | 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | University of Charleston Stadium U.S. Fleet Forces Navy Band performance | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Capitol Market



For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories