CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents came together to help the Food Shack celebrate their “100-k Day.”

Sunday, the Food Shack served their 100,000th meal while celebrating its 2-year anniversary.

The organization hosted the event at the Orchard Manor Apartment in Charleston – which is the location where they also served their very first meal.

The founder, Tommy Vance says he’s overwhelmed with how much of a difference they’ve made already.

“I know what it’s like to grow up and to be hungry sometimes. Fortunate enough now that’s not the case, but we’re in a position where we can give back,” explained Vance.

Parents in the community say this organization has been a tremendous help – especially throughout the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, it took a job away from me, so I was down for a while. To me this is awesome, especially on days where I don’t have the money to take them out begging for McDonald’s, or I don’t have to worry about heating up my kitchen, it’s a huge, huge help,” said mother, Ashley Moore.

Those working with the Food Shack say this is tacking a need prominently known across West Virginia.

“You don’t have to look far in our region to see the need when it comes to food security. So the food shack, has been meeting that need where it exists,” said Tommy Bailey, the executive director for the Underprivileged Children Foundation.

The Food Shack says they plan to keep meeting that need as they look to expand to more communities across the Mountain State.