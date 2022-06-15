CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two Charleston residents received a “quack” of a surprise this morning.

Meg and Todd Stallard were welcomed home by several ducks on their lawn.

They weren’t real ducks, but they were part of United Way of Central West Virginia’s Great Rubber Duck Race.

“We came home and all of a sudden there’s this big duck that’s in our yard, and we got flocked,” said the homeowner, Todd Stallard.

The United Way’s second annual race and fundraiser won’t happen until September, but you can still “flock” other people all summer long by adopting a flock of 25 ducks for a friend.

Once the ducks are adopted, United Way will come and put temporary ducks on their lawn for 48 hours.

“It’ll be this way all summer. All you have to do is reach out to us at the United Way,” said Margaret O’Neal, President of United Way of Central West Virginia. “We’re happy to help you flock someone or buy ducks on your own.”

The Stallards were the first of many to be flocked, but they won’t be the last.

“The good news is now we get to flock someone else, and we’re really excited about that. It’s a fantastic fundraiser for the United Way,” Stallard said.

O’Neil said a total of 6,000 ducks will race to win in the Kanawha River on Sept. 3.

All proceeds from the Great Rubber Duck Race will benefit individuals and families in West Virginia.

“At the end of the day our goal at the United Way is just to try to make families whole so people can work and play and live their best life here in central West Virginia,” O’Neal said.