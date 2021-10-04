The Harlem Globetrotters coming to Huntington in January

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Harlem Globetrotters’ 2022 Spread Game tour will be in Huntington, West Virginia in January.
The Globetrotters will be in Huntington on January 5, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena.
The Spread Game Tour will introduce some new fan experiences such as celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
Tickets are on sale on the Official Harlem Globetrotters website.
