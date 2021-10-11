The Healing House in Charleston gets healing of its own

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One woman is on a mission to help others heal from trauma, she’s now one step closer to achieving that goal.

“The running joke is the healing house needed healing and so we needed to get our house to a place where it created an environment that was contusive for healing because healing happens in an environment,” said Nakia Austin, CEO of The Healing House.

After entering Aspen Contracting’s Roofing Contest, the healing house was selected as the winner of a new roof. Organizers say the prize will help get the house up and running and allow them to continue focusing on their mission.

That mission is to help women in West Virginia heal from any type of trauma they may have faced.”We want to help them heal and rebuild. We’ve noticed a trend of people just kind of moving along, getting over things but not really healing from the things that hurt them,” added Austin.

Although the house still needs work, Austin says contributions from the community have taken a lot of pressure off. George Hamilton, the owner of G. Hamilton LLC, says they wanted to help their community with the project. “I think it’s a great program and organization that Nakia is running here and I just wanted to donate my time and show our support just giving back to the community,” said Hamilton.

While they work to get this space finished, Nakia is hopeful many will use the space to start a new chapter.

“Trauma effects every area of your life. It effects your finances, it effects your self esteem it effects every area of your life and so our goal is not just to take a woman and help her rebuild in one area we want to take her and help her rebuild in every area of her life.” Nakia Austin, CEO of the Healing House

The Healing House will have a soft launch happening in November of this year and their grand opening will take place in March of 2022.

