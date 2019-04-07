The Kanawha Valley combatting homeless in style

From the cutest shoes to the trendiest clothes, the volunteer group Friends of Sojourner’s hosting its 29th annual Style Show.

The event is designed to combat homelessness in the Kanawha Valley by raising money to help strengthen programs that help individuals get back on their feet.

YWCA Sojourner’s Executive Director, Margaret Taylor said, “so it serves two purposes, it’s for a good cause and then it’s like a reunion for the individuals. But all of the proceeds benefit the Sojourner’s program which does everything from our basic skills, to our counseling, to our education.”

Through admission costs, a silent auction and sponsor donations, 100 percent of the proceeds are given to Sojourner’s to better service families who enter their facility and organizers believe it truly works.

“Our sitting rate is only five percent of individuals who come back to our facility, so it makes a huge difference in the lives of so many individuals,” said Taylor.

Local retailers who participated in the 2019 Style Show were Ivor’s Trunk, Oo Lah Lucy, White House Black Market and JCPenny.

Todays fundraiser honored two women who were long-time advocates to the Friends of Sojourner’s work. Imogene Bennington and Sandra Orletsky both spent countless hours volunteering and modeling in prior shows.

Sojourner’s also thanks the sponsors who support its mission in empowering women and families.

