ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — This month, 13 News is dropping by local restaurants that cater to the breakfast crowd. It’s a chance for us to sound out viewers on local events and also find some great cooking.

We’re starting a new series on @WOWK13News where I’ll be going to a breakfast hotspot near you!! Can you guess where I’m at? I’ll tell ya on @WOWK13News This Morning! Tune in peeps! 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZgdIl6trq3 — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) October 18, 2019

Whether it’s the smell of a good country fried breakfast, the King’s Diner is a local favorite. “We got omelets; we got bacon, egg, and cheese [biscuits],” said owner Taj Sardar. “[The] BLTs on toast go out the door like crazy!”

But it’s not just the good food at the diner, which is made form scratch every morning, that brings people inside. It’s the friendly smiles, customer service, and conversation.

“We talk about sports in here, we talk about business in here, we talk about everything that’s going on from day to day,” said Chuck Williams, a regular at the diner. Williams says almost any topic is fair game. “We try to stay away from politics, [but] every now and then we’ll get into that,” he said with a smile.

And with politics in mind, we wanted customers’ take on a push in Kentucky to legalize casino gambling and use revenue to support public pension systems. Tom Mays says he’s personally against gambling.

“So many of the people do it, and they’re going across state lines [to states that have legalized gambling], and all that money is going [to other states],” said Mays. “Why not keep it here?”

The King’s Diner is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sardar says he’s planning on opening a second diner in the coming months.

Do you have a breakfast spot 13 News should head to next? Let Shannon Litton know through Facebook and Twitter!