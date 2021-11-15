The last few weeks of West Virginia’s beautiful fall foliage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The state of West Virginia is known for its scenic mountains and forested terrain, but it’s even more beautiful this time of year.

“Normally, it happens in October, but this year it happened later. I was very surprised that they held on for as long as they did. I guess because we had some warmer temperatures,” said Lauren Shelton, a Charleston resident.

With warmer temperatures pushing back fall this year, West Virginia’s fall foliage season is at its peak this November and it’s beautiful!

“If you go to other states, it’s flat, kind of brown, and dead looking. Here, it’s more colorful and vibrant,” said Shawn Johnson, a Dunbar resident.

Johnson says fall is unpredictable here, but the best part about it for her is taking her dog Lucy on hikes.

“It seems like the past week it’s gotten more yellow and golden, so I don’t know. Every year it’s different and it changes,” said Johnson.

Shelton loves to see the changing colors of trees spread across the mountain tops.

“I lived here my entire life, so 25 years. I think it’s unique because nobody has the mountains with all the changing leaves,” said Shelton.

This time of year, she enjoys hiking and seeing the fall foliage with her fur baby Milo.

“I rescued him a couple years ago, and he just loves the outdoors. He gets a little hot, so this time of year is perfect for some really long walks, so that’s what we normally do. He’s got his little sweater on today,” said Shelton.

And like other dogs, Milo and Lucy enjoy playing in the leaves.

“He does like to jump around in the leaves. He likes to pick them up and he likes to carry them on the walk,” said Shelton.

“She loves outside. She would go all the time if we let her,” said Johnson.

With the few weeks of fall we have left you, still have time to take yourself or your dog on a walk to see this beauty. You can enjoy the fall scenery and hike at the Carriage Trail, Kanawha State Forest, and Coonskin Park.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!