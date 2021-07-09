The latest: Arrest made in KJ Taylor death, locals mourn Capital student-athlete

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Marshalls arrested 19-year-old Dekotis Thomas in Akron, Ohio Thursday.

He was wanted by Charleston Police for the murder of Capital High School student-athlete KJ Taylor and another person.

Marshalls say the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked Thomas down to a home in Akron, where he barricaded himself inside, set the home on fire and threw an item similar to a Molotov cocktail at officers. He surrendered after a two hour standoff.

At the spot where Taylor was killed, memorials remain for the beloved senior. Three months after his death, the community still mourns.

Charleston Ward 6 Council Member Deanna Deanna McKinney lost a son to gun violence. As a parent, she says there is no closure even if an arrest is made.

“It kind of gives the family some hope for justice, but until you actually know all the facts and know what happened or why it happened, as a parent, you really don’t get closure,” she said.

On the West Side, those who didn’t wish to speak on camera remembered Taylor. One man said everyone knew KJ and his death hit the area hard.

One woman, who didn’t know Taylor personally, said she heard nothing but good things about the 18-year-old and that he was a good person.

Another man said his son was impacted greatly by his death, and that KJ had his life ahead of him.

Taylor’s basketball coach at Capital High Matt Greene said “KJ was a great kid and will always be missed.”