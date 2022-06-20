KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Here is the latest regarding the tragic drowning of two people in Dunbar over the weekend.

Kanawha County deputies say the body of a child who has been missing since early Saturday morning has been recovered.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Michelle Godsey, and 6-year-old Deonco Howard were fishing off the boat ramp in Dunbar around 1:30 a.m. on June 18.

Deputies say the child allegedly knocked a large SUV into gear and it hit Godsey and went into the Kanawha River.

They say that Godsey tried to rescue Deonco, but they both were swept underwater. Godsey’s body was found along with the vehicle on Saturday.

“Witnesses have reported to us that the female was able to rescue the six-year-old from the car. However, both succumbed to the current of the river. A witness that was there attempted to do a water rescue, but he couldn’t fight the current,” said Sgt. Ana Pile spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. “We just can’t quite figure out how that six-year-old was able to manipulate anything inside the vehicle to cause it to roll, and yes we do believe typically a foot would need to be on the brake so we don’t have a clear answer for what caused it.”

A spokesperson for the family posted on social media that they are working on setting up a way for people to donate to help with funeral expenses.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Michelle Godsey was wanted by Ohio police at the time of her death.

They say that she had removed a GPS bracelet at some point before she drowned.