GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found drugs in a residence on State Route 554 while trying to get them to come out of an attic in Gallia County, Ohio.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that they searched the residence of Misty Baird, 37 of Gallipolis, in Cheshire Township. They say Baird was indicted by the Gallia County Grand Jury in December 2022 for drug trafficking.

Deputies say they tried to get Baird to come out of the residence, but she refused.

Once deputies got inside the residence, they say they found evidence of drug trafficking and Baird hiding in the attic along with Amanda Rodgers, 43 of Bidwell. Deputies got another search warrant and found suspected narcotics.

“Today, Ms. Baird decided that she would play cat and mouse with some of the most dedicated law enforcement professionals you will find. Today, the mouse got caught,” Sheriff Matt Champlin said.