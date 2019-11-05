The next phase of all-inclusive playground is coming to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The St. Clouds All-Inclusive Playground has been open for about a year, and the playground was designed so all children in the Huntington area can be included in activities with other children, without obstacles.

“A child who might be confined to a wheelchair the safety surfacing allows that child with a wheelchair to get around. There are ramps on the playground that allows them to reach different levels of activities,” said Kathy McKenna, assistant director for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.

McKenna said since the playground has opened it has been a big hit in the community. The playground is packed with kids most days after school, and one parent said his son can’t get enough of it.

“He’s ecstatic. He loves it,” said parent Keith Asbury.

The all-inclusive playground has everything a kid can look forward to with slides, a zipline, and swings, and pretty soon families are going to have something else to look forward to just behind the park.

“The spray pad will be great for the summer. There isn’t one on this end of town,” said McKenna.

The assistant director said the nearest splash pad is at April Dawn Park in Milton, but its on a hard surface. The one at St. Clouds will be on a more inclusive surface, and it is being funded through a $250,000 grant through Building Better Communities with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and in conjunction with the American Waters Foundation.

“We are actually looking for some additional funding because it will probably cost a little more than that,” said McKenna.

She said the project will probably more around $300,000, and Asbury said he is already looking forward to it.

“There is a need for anything positive. . . for water definitely. When they closed the pool years ago. . . there isn’t too much for the kids to do in the summertime,” said Asbury.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hopes to have the spray pad open by September of 2020.