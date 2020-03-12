The Night on Fifth Superintendent’s Art Walk postponed

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Night on Fifth Superintendent’s Art Walk scheduled for this evening has been postponed.
A new date for the event will be announced in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.
