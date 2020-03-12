1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine to provide update on COVID-19 LIVE: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice hosts COVID-19 preparedness, response briefing

The Night on Fifth Superintendent’s Art Walk postponed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Night on Fifth Superintendent’s Art Walk scheduled for this evening has been postponed.

A new date for the event will be announced in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events