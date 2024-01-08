CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Buck McNeely, the host of the popular outdoors TV show “The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely” passed away in his sleep Sunday according to a post on the show’s Facebook page.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the pain and loss our family is feeling at this time and it will never be the same. Seeing your dad die is like watching Superman die because that’s what he was to me. A true superhero and I couldn’t have asked for a better role model than him,” the post, written by Buck’s son Max McNeely, said.

Buck ran the show for almost 40 years, starting back in his college years, and managed to reach TV stations across the world. To honor that work, the post said that Max will continue the show in his father’s absence.

(Image courtesy of The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely)

(Image courtesy of The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely)

(Image courtesy of The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely)

(Image courtesy of The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely)

“His motto was always “Live Large” and he truly lived larger than anybody I know and I will continue that legacy in his honor like he always wanted. It won’t be easy, but nothing good in life is easy.”

Buck leaves behind a wealth of family and fans who carry many cherished memories with him both on and off the show.