All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

‘The Price is Right Live’ stage show is coming to Charleston in March

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: The Price is Right Live)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “The Price is Right Live” stage show will take place on Mar. 1, 2022, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

“The Price Is Right Live” is an interactive stage show that gives eligible contestants the chance to play games made famous by the network television show “The Price is Right.”

Participants can win cash, appliances, vacations and a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase!

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m. at TicketMaster or the Coliseum Box Office in Charleston.

The Price is Right airs on WOWK Channel 13 every Monday – Friday at 11:00 a.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS