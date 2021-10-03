The Red Cross, Charleston Ballet team up for Dracula-themed fundraiser

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Here’s a fundraiser to sink your teeth into.

Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille hosted a “Dracula Bloody Mary Scrambled Egg Brunch Buffet” to raise money for The Red Cross and the Charleston Ballet.

More than 100 people attended this fundraiser, which is also a promotional event for the ballet’s world premiere of “Dracula the Seduction” in Charleston.

“Dracula, the bloody mary scrambled egg brunch. It’s a collaboration with the Charleston Ballet and the American Red Cross. Dracula, and American Red Cross, and the ballet. We all want your blood,” said James Strawn from the Charleston Ballet.

The play will be at the municipal auditorium in Charleston on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m.