The Righteous Brothers, live at the Clay Center

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Lovin’ Feelin’ is Back – The Righteous Brothers will play live at the Clay Center on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades.

After Bobby’s death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive.

” … No one could ever take Bobby’s place, but when I caught Bucky Heard’s show it all came together – I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic,” Medley said. “The concert experience features their biggest hits including “Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” Medley’s Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme “The Time of My Life,” and much, much more.

Pre-Sale access for The Righteous Brothers will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 3. Tickets will be on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., Friday, March 6. Tickets are available for purchase online at theclaycenter.org, in person at the Clay Center Box Office or by phone at 304-561-3570. Tickets are available at $35, $45, $65, $75.

